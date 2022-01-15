Ashling Murphy: London vigil held for murdered Irish teacher
Hundreds of people gathered in London to remember an Irish teacher who was murdered after going for an afternoon run.
Ashling Murphy, 23, was killed in Tullamore, Co Offaly on Wednesday.
Many of those who took part in the vigil were reminded of the deaths of Sabina Nessa, also a teacher, and Sarah Everard in the capital last year.
People held candles and stood in silent tribute outside the London Irish Centre in Camden.
The London vigil took place at 16:00 GMT - the time at which police said the fatal assault occurred on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore.
Traditional music was played in honour of Ms Murphy, a talented fiddle player, and a minute's silence was held after which her favourite song, When You Were Sweet Sixteen, was sung.
A long queue formed in Camden Square, north London, as well-wishers waited to sign a book of condolence and lay flowers.
Anna Johnston, cultural officer at the London Irish Centre, said people were "angry, distressed and heartbroken" by the young teacher's death.
Addressing those gathered, she said: "Along with Ashling, we remember all the women who have had their lives stolen through gender-based violence. We shouldn't be here, and Ashling should be."
In Ireland, thousands of people attended vigils in Cork and Dublin and two walks took place along the canal where she died.
RTÉ has reported that gardaí (Irish police) have identified a new person of interest who is currently in hospital.
The Irish broadcaster said gardaí were waiting to speak to him.
Last year in London, people gathered in memory of marketing executive Sarah Everard and school teacher Sabina Nessa - two women who were murdered while out walking in the capital.
A small sign near the entrance to the London Irish Centre bore their names and those of other women who have died, under the letters "RIP".