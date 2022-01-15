London Underground: Northern Line Bank branch closes for four months
One of London's busiest Tube lines has been partially closed for four months.
The Bank branch of the Northern Line will be shut for upgrade works between Kennington and Moorgate until mid-May.
It means trains on that line will not serve Elephant and Castle, Borough, Bank and London Bridge stations, with customers advised to seek other routes.
Transport for London (TfL) said the closure would allow new tunnels to be connected and the completion of a new southbound platform at Bank.
A temporary bus service - the 733 - will to run between Oval and Finsbury Circus on weekdays to help commuters, the transport body said.
Plans to enlarge Bank station were submitted in 2014, one year after Londoners voted it as the capital's worst Tube station.
The station's new platform and concourse will open in May, with a new entrance in Cannon Street expected to be unveiled in late 2022.
TfL has warned that other Tube lines are likely to be affected by the works, with the Jubilee, Waterloo & City and Circle lines all expected to be busier than usual.