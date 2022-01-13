Tory London Assembly chair Andrew Boff calls for PM to resign
- Published
The Tory chair of the London Assembly says he thinks Prime Minister Boris Johnson should resign over revelations he attended a drinks party in lockdown.
Andrew Boff told BBC Radio London the issue threatened to damage the Conservatives' prospects of winning borough seats in May's local elections.
Cabinet ministers have urged MPs to wait for the outcome of an inquiry into alleged Covid rule-breaking at No 10.
Asked if the PM should go, he said: "Yes, I think that's a strong option."
Mr Johnson has come under fire from some senior Tory backbenchers after he admitted attending the Downing Street party during lockdown in May 2020.
Senior civil servant Sue Gray is carrying out an investigation into any alleged Covid rule-breaking in Downing Street and government departments.
Mr Boff added he thought the way Mr Johnson was running things looked "chaotic" and said voters "don't vote for chaos".
Mr Boff was also critical of Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg having used the word "lightweight" to describe the Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross after he called for the prime minister's resignation.
The 53-year-old said it was "we lightweights" in local and regional politics who do the "footwork" for the Conservative Party.
Mr Boff told Afternoon Show host Jumoke Fashola the prime minister "should be reflecting on what the impact the recent events have on the Conservative party in general, and it's not going to be positive".
He added: "He should reflect about what the best thing for the Conservative party is."
Mr Boff added he thought the recent revelations demonstrated chaos at No10 and issues with competence, which could deter voters.
On the separate matter of Conservative former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey standing down from two London Assembly committees after attending a Christmas party during lockdown in December 2020, Mr Boff said: "Shaun, quite clearly, took full responsibility, what he admits was a lapse in judgement at the time, and he accepts that.
"He has, out of contrition, stood down from those posts and that's the right thing to do when you make a mistake, to take responsibility. Shaun has done it."