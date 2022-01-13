FA Cup: Fans sought in connection with Millwall v Crystal Palace disorder
- Published
Images have been released of two men police would like to speak to in connection with recent disorder during Millwall's FA Cup third-round defeat.
Crystal Palace defeated Millwall 2-1, but the game was marred by some unsavoury scenes off the pitch.
Police said a glass bottle was thrown from the home section of The Den.
Insp Matt Ashmead said the Met Police was "committed to identifying" those responsible and "ensuring they face appropriate sanctions".
"The vast majority of football fans go to matches simply to enjoy themselves and support their team," Insp Ashmead said.
"Sadly, a small minority are intent on causing trouble and resorting to violence," he said, before adding the force had a "close relationship with clubs across London" and was working with Millwall.
Struck by bottle
On Saturday, Benik Afobe had given the club the lead after a mistake by Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland, before goals from Michael Olise and Jean-Philippe Mateta completed the comeback for the Eagles.
In the first meeting of the two south London rivals in nine years, flares were thrown onto the pitch, including from the Palace supporters' area after they took the lead.
Palace midfielder Olise was struck by a bottle as he prepared to take a corner, while alleged homophobic chants were directed at Palace's on-loan Chelsea attacker Conor Gallagher.
Millwall supporters also booed Palace players taking a knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before the game.
Police have arrested fans from both clubs, while Millwall has said it will ban for life anyone found guilty of discriminatory abuse.
The Football Association has also begun its own investigation into the events.