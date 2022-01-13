Tarantula found by passengers on London Bridge train
- Published
Passengers on a train at London Bridge station found a pink-toed tarantula in their carriage.
The 3.5cm (1.4in) hairy spider was discovered in a plastic box and is thought to have been an abandoned pet, the RSPCA said.
It was taken to station staff who contacted the animal charity for help.
Pink-toed tarantulas have large fangs and are venomous but not extremely toxic, with a bite likely to cause swelling similar to a wasp sting.
London animal rescue officer Mat Hawkins collected the creature on Friday afternoon before taking it to South Essex Wildlife Hospital, from where it will be rehomed.
Also known as Antilles tree spiders, pink-toed tarantulas are said to be shy and docile creatures.
They are thought to make good first-time tarantula pets, but do need special equipment to keep them in a warm and humid environment as they are native to Central and South America and islands in the Southern Caribbean.
Their name is derived from the tips of their legs which are peach in colour, helping them blend into their forest habitat.
Anyone with information about who abandoned the tarantula has been asked to contact the RSPCA.