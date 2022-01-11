Conservative Christmas party: Shaun Bailey quits second role
- Published
Former London mayoral candidate Shaun Bailey has resigned as chair of a second committee as the Tory "partygate" saga continues.
Sources at City Hall told the Local Democracy Reporting Service Mr Bailey had stepped down as chair of the London Assembly economy committee.
He resigned as chair of the assembly's police and crime committee last month.
The resignations come after it emerged he attended a Christmas party during lockdown in December 2020.
The event was held at Conservative headquarters and was organised by his campaign staff.
Mr Bailey and the Greater London Authority Conservatives have been approached for comment.
It comes as the Conservative Party leadership faces a growing backlash after details emerged this week of a "bring-your-own-booze" party held at 10 Downing Street in May 2020 when the country was still under strict lockdown restrictions.
At least eight separate parties are alleged to have been held by members of the government between May and December 2020, in addition to the 14 December party held by Mr Bailey's campaign team that led to four members of his staff being disciplined.
City Hall Conservatives have previously said Mr Bailey will "continue to speak up for Londoners" as a member of the London Assembly, however he has not appeared in his capacity as an assembly member since a meeting of the transport committee on 14 December.
Mr Bailey has not spoken publicly since 15 December, when he appeared on GB News and said that it would "take more than this [scandal] to stop me".