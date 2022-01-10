Big Issue: Former magazine vendor now runs successful fashion firm
- Published
A former Big Issue vendor in London who now runs his own multi-million pound sustainable fashion firm has spoken about how his time selling the magazine helped him start his business.
Philip Waltham sold the magazine for three years in Clerkenwell and Hampstead in London.
He said he ran away from home in Hull as a teen to escape his drug addiction.
The 44-year-old said the Big Issue helped "put money in my back pocket and feed myself".
The magazine is sold by the homeless, long-term unemployed, and those who need money to avoid getting into debt, Big Issue says.
Vendors are given five free magazines which are then sold to the public for £3, with additional copies bought for £1.50.
Mr Waltham said: "They taught me how to respect myself. They taught me how to budget my money and how important a roof was.
"I had to have money to buy Big Issues so I could sell Big Issues and that taught me how to budget.
"The thing that has saved my life is selling second-hand clothes and I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for The Big Issue."
After his three years as a Big Issue vendor, Philip opened a market stall in Camden, London, and now oversees two high street stores in Newcastle and York.
The Vintage Store is set to open two more branches, in Liverpool and Manchester.
Big Issue founder Lord John Bird said: "Philip's story is brilliantly inspiring and a great example of the transformative effect the Big Issue can have on people's lives.
"Our vendors sell The Big Issue to earn a legitimate income which not only provides them with money to get back on their feet but also helps them develop the key life and business skills they need to thrive."