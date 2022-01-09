BBC News

Yiewsley death: Man charged with west London high street murder

Stabbing victim Dariusz Wolosz lived in the Yiewlsey area

A man has been charged with the murder of a father who was stabbed to death on a west London high street.

Dariusz Wolosz, 46, was attacked on Yiewsley High Street in West Drayton in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He died at the scene and a post-mortem examination found he had suffered fatal wounds to his groin and chest.

Harley-Dee Thompson has been charged with Mr Wolosz's murder and will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

The 27-year-old, of Albert Road, Yiewsley, has also been charged with being in possession of an offensive weapon.

A 13-year-old boy arrested on Thursday has been bailed until February, the Met Police said.

