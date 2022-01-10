Boy arrested on 'extreme right-wing' terrorism charge
A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on a far-right terrorism charge.
The Met's Counter Terrorism Command arrested the teenager and searched the property he was at in south London on Friday morning.
He was held on suspicion of engaging in preparation for terrorist acts linked to "extreme right-wing ideology".
The boy has since been bailed to a date in February and the Met said there was not believed to be any imminent threat to the public.