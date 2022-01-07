Yiewsley death: Boy, 13, arrested over west London street stabbing
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death in west London.
Dariusz Wolosz, 46, was attacked on Yiewsley High Street in West Drayton in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination found he had suffered fatal wounds to his groin and chest.
The teenage suspect remains in custody having been arrested on Thursday, the Met Police said.
Officers believe Mr Wolosz, a Polish national who lived locally, was attacked by a "group of males".
'Verbal dispute'
Following the arrest, Det Ch Insp Wayne Jolley continued to appeal for witnesses and those with dashcam footage to come forward, adding that Mr Wolosz's family had been left "distraught" by his death.
He said: "We believe Dariusz was attacked by a group of males in Tavistock Road following a verbal dispute. The group then fled in different directions.
"Dariusz's family are distraught and we are doing everything we can to support them at this time."
Mr Wolosz's death was the second fatal stabbing in the Yiewsley area in less than a week.
Ionut Elvis Tacu, 16, died after being stabbed at Philpot's Farm Open Space, close to Heather Lane, on 30 December. A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is the MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, said he was "deeply saddened" by the two fatal stabbings.
"My thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends of both victims at this time," he said.
He added: "There continues to be an increased police presence in the local area and anyone with any further information in relation to either of these incidents should speak to local officers or call 101.
"I continue to offer my full support to the police both in Hillingdon and across the country in their efforts to tackle knife crime."