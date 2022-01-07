Yiewsley death: Boy, 13, arrested over west London street stabbing
- Published
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a man who was stabbed to death in west London.
Dariusz Wolosz, 46, was attacked on Yiewsley High Street in West Drayton in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination found he had suffered fatal wounds to his groin and chest.
The teenage suspect remains in custody having been arrested on Thursday, the Met Police said.
Officers believe Mr Wolosz, a Polish national who lived locally, was attacked by a "group of males".
Following the arrest, Det Ch Insp Wayne Jolley continued to appeal for witnesses and those with dashcam footage to come forward, adding that Mr Wolosz's family had been left "distraught" by his death.
He said: "We believe Dariusz was attacked by a group of males in Tavistock Road following a verbal dispute. The group then fled in different directions.
"Dariusz's family are distraught and we are doing everything we can to support them at this time."