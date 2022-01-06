Harvey Parker: Body recovered from Thames is missing student
- Published
A body found in the River Thames has been confirmed as that of missing student Harvey Parker.
Mr Parker, 20, from Lambeth, south London, was last seen leaving Heaven nightclub by Charing Cross station in Westminster at about 02:15 GMT on 17 December.
The Met's Marine Support Unit recovered the body and detectives have informed his family.
The death is being treated as unexplained, police said.
Officers recovered the body near to Embankment, Westminster, after being alerted by the RNLI at 11:51 on Tuesday.
Inner West London Coroner's Court confirmed the body was Mr Parker on Thursday.
Det Chf Insp Lucy O'Connor, of the Central South Command Unit, said: "We are providing Harvey's family with all the available information. We are also asking for media to please respect the family's privacy at this challenging and difficult time."
The day before the University of York student went missing he had spent the afternoon at an escape room with his family, before heading off to see a music concert in Brixton. He then went to the nightclub at about midnight.
Images released on Tuesday showed him on Craven Street, before he walked south towards the Embankment.