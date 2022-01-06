Hillingdon murder case: Stabbed boy was found by jogger
The body of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in a west London park was found by a jogger, a court has heard.
Ionut Elvis Tacu died at Philpot's Farm Open Space close to Heather Lane in Yiewsley, Hillingdon, on 30 December.
Post-mortem tests showed that Ionut, who was the 30th teenage victim of homicide in the capital during 2021, died from four stab wounds.
A 16-year-old boy who has been charged with Ionut's murder appeared at the Old Bailey earlier.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also accused of possession of a bladed article.
He appeared via video-link from Oakhill Secure Training Centre.
The boy was remanded into custody ahead of a plea hearing at the same court on 24 March.
More than £12,000 has been given to a fundraising page for Ionut's funeral costs and to help repatriate his body to his native Romania.
A family friend wrote: "Elvis was born in Romania and raised by his grandparents while his mum was working in UK trying to provide him a better life.
"At age seven Elvis came to UK to live with his mum and dad, he was enjoying it, going to school and doing everything that children do.
"The family is devastated and no words are enough to comfort them."