Harvey Parker: Missing student police find body in Thames
- Published
Police searching for a student who went missing after leaving a central London nightclub have found a body in the River Thames.
Harvey Parker, 20, from Lambeth, south London, was last seen leaving Heaven by Charing Cross station in Westminster at about 02:15 GMT on 17 December.
The Met's Marine Support Unit recovered the body and detectives involved in the search for Mr Parker have informed his family of developments.
The death is unexplained, police said.
Officers recovered the body near to Embankment, Westminster, after being alerted by the RNLI at 11:51 GMT on Tuesday.
Images released after Mr Parker's disappearance showed him on Craven Street, before he walked south towards Embankment.
Det Ch Insp Lucy O'Connor said: "Sadly a body has been recovered from the Thames near where Harvey was last seen.
"We are providing Harvey's family with all the available information. We are also asking for media to please respect the family's privacy at this challenging and difficult time."
A report will be compiled for the coroner.