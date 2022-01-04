Hillingdon murder: Police charge teenager over stabbing
Police investigating the murder of a teenage boy in west London have charged a 16-year-old boy.
The victim, also 16, died at the scene after being found stabbed at Philpot's Farm Open Space, near Heather Lane, Yiewsley, Hillingdon, on Thursday.
A post-mortem confirmed the boy, who was the 30th teenage victim of homicide in the capital during 2021, died from stab injuries.
The defendant will appear at Ealing Youth Court on Tuesday.
