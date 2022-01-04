West Drayton murder: Man found fatally stabbed on high street
A murder investigation has begun after a man was stabbed to death in west London in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The victim, aged in his 40s, died at 00:43 GMT on Yiewsley High Street in West Drayton.
Detectives have said the man's next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will be held in due course.
There have been no arrests, the Met Police added.
