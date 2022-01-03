BBC News

Zaian Aimable-Lina: Teen charged with murder after 15-year-old stabbed

Published
Image source, Metropolitan Police
Image caption,
Zaian Aimable-Lina was found fatally injured on Thursday

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in south London.

Zaian Aimable-Lina was found fatally injured after police were called to Ashburton Park in Croydon shortly after 19:00 GMT on Thursday.

He died from a stab wound to the heart, police said.

The boy, also aged 15 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 4 January.

The family of Zaian have been informed.

Zaian's death marked the 29th killing of a teenager in London in 2021.

Image source, PA Media
Image caption,
A post-mortem examination revealed Zaian died from a stab wound to the heart

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.