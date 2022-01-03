Zaian Aimable-Lina: Teen charged with murder after 15-year-old stabbed
A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in south London.
Zaian Aimable-Lina was found fatally injured after police were called to Ashburton Park in Croydon shortly after 19:00 GMT on Thursday.
He died from a stab wound to the heart, police said.
The boy, also aged 15 and who cannot be named for legal reasons, is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, 4 January.
The family of Zaian have been informed.
Zaian's death marked the 29th killing of a teenager in London in 2021.
