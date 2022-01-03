Hillingdon murder inquiry: Police arrest teenager over stabbing
- Published
Police investigating the murder of a 16-year-old boy in west London have made an arrest.
The boy was found fatally stabbed at Philpot's Farm Open Space, near Heather Lane, Yiewsley, Hillingdon, on Thursday evening and died at the scene.
He was the 30th teenage victim of a homicide in the capital during 2021.
Police went to an address in Hillingdon on Sunday and arrested another 16-year-old boy on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody.
'Senseless violence'
The victim's family, who were being supported by specialist officers, had been informed, police said.
Det Ch Insp James Shirley, who is leading the investigation, said: "While this arrest is a significant development in our investigation, we continue to fully explore all available lines of inquiry.
"Our thoughts remain with the family of a young man who has lost his life to senseless violence.
"We are committed to doing all we can to secure justice for them by finding the person or people responsible.
"I would urge anyone who has information and who has not yet spoken to the police to come forward. What you know could be the thing that makes the difference in this case."