Lambeth double stabbing: Boys injured in street attack
Two teenagers have been stabbed in a street attack in south London, police have said.
The Met said a 17-year-old boy was found with stab wounds on Cowley Road in Lambeth at about 20:10 GMT on Wednesday.
A second boy, aged 15, was then found nearby with a stab injury.
A force spokesman said the boys were treated in hospital, but the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.
Appealing for information, he added that no arrests had been made "at this early stage".
The attack happened a day before two unrelated fatal stabbings in the capital.
The deaths brought the total of teenage homicides in London in 2021 to 30, surpassing a peak of 29 in 2008.
