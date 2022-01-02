BBC News

Lambeth double stabbing: Boys injured in street attack

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
The boys were found by police on Cowley Road in Lambeth

Two teenagers have been stabbed in a street attack in south London, police have said.

The Met said a 17-year-old boy was found with stab wounds on Cowley Road in Lambeth at about 20:10 GMT on Wednesday.

A second boy, aged 15, was then found nearby with a stab injury.

A force spokesman said the boys were treated in hospital, but the injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

Appealing for information, he added that no arrests had been made "at this early stage".

The attack happened a day before two unrelated fatal stabbings in the capital.

The deaths brought the total of teenage homicides in London in 2021 to 30, surpassing a peak of 29 in 2008.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.