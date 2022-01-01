Croydon stabbing: Boy, 15, killed in London park named
A 15-year-old boy stabbed to death in south London has been named by police.
Zaian Aimable-Lina was found fatally injured after police were called to Ashburton Park in Croydon shortly after 19:00 GMT on Thursday over reports of an assault.
A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday but was bailed until late January, police said.
Zaian's death marked the 29th killing of a teenager in London in 2021.
A 16-year-old boy stabbed in west London on Friday took the total number of teenage homicides in the capital in 2021 to 30 - the highest number since 2008.
Police said the victim's family had been informed and they were being supported by specialist officers.
Det Ch Insp Richard Leonard said: "My thoughts continue to be with Zaian's family and friends as they cope with this tragic loss. My team are continuing to work around the clock so that we can give Zaian's family the answers they deserve.
"Zaian's death has sent shockwaves through the local community and London as a whole.
"He was just 15 years old and had his whole life ahead of him and we need the community to work with us to bring those responsible to justice. No matter how insignificant you may think it, if you have information that can help, you must do the right thing and contact us immediately."