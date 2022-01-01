London's New Year's Day parade returns to capital
Hundreds of performers returned to a scaled-down New Year's Day parade in central London.
The event, which saw a record 650,000 people flood the city centre in 2020, was cancelled last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.
This year's event was limited to 600 spectators who had to buy tickets.
The scaled-back parade was streamed online for people unable to get tickets and included performances from The Voice winner Molly Hocking.
Performers representing 22 countries and all 32 London boroughs will take to the stage just south of the River Thames, rather than parading along the usual West End route between Piccadilly and Whitehall.