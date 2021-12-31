BBC News

London teen deaths: Fatal stabbing of boy, 16, is 30th teenage homicide in 2021

A 16-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in Hillingdon, west London, making him the 30th teenage homicide in the capital in 2021, surpassing a peak of 29 in 2008.

The fatal stabbing on Thursday evening happened shortly after a 15-year-old boy was also found fatally wounded in Ashburton Park, Croydon.

The 16-year-old was found by police and paramedics suffering from a stab wound but he died at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

