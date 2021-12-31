London teen deaths: Fatal stabbing of boy is 30th teenage homicide in 2021
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has died after being stabbed in Hillingdon, west London, making him the 30th teenage homicide in the capital in 2021, surpassing a peak of 29 in 2008.
The fatal stabbing on Thursday evening happened shortly after a 15-year-old boy was also found fatally wounded in Ashburton Park, Croydon.
The 16-year-old was found by police and paramedics suffering from a stab wound but he died at the scene.
No arrests have been made.
The Met Police said the victim's next of kin had been informed and they were being supported by officers.
Formal identification of the boy, who was found at Philpotts Farm Open Space, close to Heather Lane in Yiewsley, at about 19:30 GMT, has not yet taken place, the force said.
A post-mortem examination would "be held in due course", the Met added.
The 15-year-old boy who died in Croydon was discovered injured after police had been called to Ashburton Park at about 19:00 GMT over reports of an assault.
He was given first aid by officers before paramedics arrived but died at the scene.
The Met said his family had been informed and no arrests had been made.
A post-mortem examination is due to be held later.