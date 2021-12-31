Boy, 15, stabbed to death in London park
Police have launched a murder inquiry after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in a park in south London.
The Met Police said officers were called to Ashburton Park in Croydon shortly after 19:00 GMT on Thursday.
The boy was given first aid before the ambulance service arrived but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The death is the 29th killing of a teenager in London in 2021 - equalling the peak year for homicides of teenagers in the capital of 2008.
Police said the victim's family have been informed but formal identification has not yet taken place.
A post-mortem examination will be held later.
Met Police Commander Alex Murray said: "I am deeply saddened by every single homicide this year, and greatly concerned by those that have been teenage killings. Each one is a tragedy leaving behind heartbroken families and distressed communities."
He said the force was not "complacent" about knife crime and was devoting "huge resources" to preventing such incidents.