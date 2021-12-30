Omicron: Mayor of London Sadiq Khan urges New Year's Eve Covid caution
- Published
The mayor of London has called for people to "exercise caution" if they are celebrating New Year's Eve.
A planned celebration in Trafalgar Square was cancelled last week but other events are set to take place throughout the city.
Sadiq Khan said he was "hugely concerned" about the recent surge in Covid cases and called for people to be careful if they celebrate.
The government has advised people to gather outside if possible.
The traditional fireworks display beside the River Thames to mark the new year had previously been altered to an event for 6,500 people in Trafalgar Square.
However, the mayor recently called that off in an effort to "reduce the spread of the virus".
Speaking about the impact the Omicron variant was currently having on the capital, Mr Khan said he was concerned and "the number of Covid patients in London hospitals has gone up 141% in the last two weeks with the fastest increase in Covid cases amongst the over 65s".
On Tuesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced that no new restrictions would be introduced in England before the new year but urged people to remain cautious.
London's mayor said while that decision was "welcome news to all those who are looking forward to celebrating the new year with loved ones", people should be careful if they celebrate.
What to expect
"I urge all Londoners to continue to exercise caution if gathering with others, especially vulnerable loved ones, by taking a lateral flow test, washing their hands regularly and ensuring proper ventilation when meeting indoors," Mr Khan said.
The mayor added the government must also "urgently determine whether additional restrictions are required after the new year and be clear with the public and businesses about what to expect so they can plan".
Mr Javid has said the government would reassess whether more measures were needed in the new year.
Meanwhile, the Met Police has urged those celebrating to plan their journey home and avoid unlicensed minicabs.
Cdr Paul Brogden said: "Our officers will be out supporting communities across London making sure those enjoying their night are safe to do so."