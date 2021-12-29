Four people injured in London stabbings
Four people have been injured in separate double stabbing incidents in London.
Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed at Seven Kings railway station in east London at about 16:00 GMT.
The incident led to the station being closed by Transport for London.
About an hour later two more people were taken to a major trauma centre following a double stabbing in Kilburn High Road in north-west London.
The Met Police have not released any information about the victims yet.
