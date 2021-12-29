BBC News

Jermaine Cools: Teenager charged with murder of boy

The cause of Jermaine Cools' death was multiple stab wounds, according to a post-mortem examination

A teenager has been charged with murdering a 14-year-old boy who was stabbed near a railway station.

Jermaine Cools was attacked near West Croydon station, south London, on 18 November and died in hospital shortly after admitting himself.

A 16-year-old boy, who was arrested on Monday, is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court later. He is also charged with possession of a weapon.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

Officers attended the stabbing near West Croydon station in London Road

