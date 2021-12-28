Woman arrested in Mile End on suspicion of stab murder
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was found with knife wounds at a flat in east London.
Police were called at about 11:00 GMT to reports of an injured man at the property in William Whiffin Square in Mile End, Tower Hamlets.
The 28-year-old man died at the scene.
Police said a 31-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of murder was in custody in an east London police station.
A spokesman for the Met Police said investigations were ongoing.
Formal identification has not taken place and the man's next of kin have yet to be notified.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.