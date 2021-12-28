Newham death: Man charged with murdering woman
A man has been charged with murdering a woman whose body was found at a property in east London.
Police were responding to concerns for welfare at the address in Earlham Grove, Newham, at 11:55 GMT on Sunday.
The woman has been named as Kirsty Louise Ashley, 29, and a post-mortem gave the cause of death as blunt force trauma.
Yahya Aboukar, 26, of Earlham Grove, is due to appear at Thames Magistrates' Court charged with her murder.
Police confirmed the victim and Mr Aboukar were known to each other.
