Cyclist hurt when car slowed 'to let geese cross road' in Richmond Park
- Published
A cyclist crashed through the back window of a car after the driver slowed down to let geese cross a road, police said.
The incident happened in Richmond Park, between Kingston Gate and Ham Gate, on Sunday morning.
Royal Parks Police said the cyclist was taken to hospital but his injuries were not life changing or life threatening.
Officers said investigations were ongoing.
Officers at #RichmondPark have been dealing with a road traffic collision between Kingston Gate and Ham Gate after the driver of a vehicle slowed to allow some geese to cross the road and a male on a bicycle collided into the rear of her vehicle and through the back window. pic.twitter.com/dNbWJPBDgY— Royal Parks Police (@MPSRoyal_Parks) December 26, 2021
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.