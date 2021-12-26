London's Boxing Day sales expected to be quiet
Retailers in London's West End were expecting quieter Boxing Day sales amid concern over the Omicron Covid variant, a business group said.
New West End Company said businesses were hoping for improved sales next year.
Chief executive Jace Tyrell said he was hopeful any new wave of restrictions would not impact badly on retail.
"Let's hope this is short and sharp and we return to some sort of normality in 2022," he said.
Data from retail expert Springboard showed footfall in central London on Sunday was 67% lower than 2019.
Mr Tyrell said despite a week-on-week increase in shoppers heading to the West End there was still a 30 to 40% decrease on pre-pandemic levels in 2019.
"It's been a very challenging Christmas here in the West End," Mr Tyrrell said.
But he added retailers were expecting more shoppers over the two bank holidays on Monday and Tuesday.
However, instore shopping was changing, Mr Tyrrell said.
"There's some great bargains still to be had but actually what retail is doing is more about the experience than the offers," he said.
"You're going to see more of that in the future rather than the big Boxing Day sales of the past."
He said there was "a long way to go" for the West End to get back to pre-pandemic levels.