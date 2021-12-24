BBC News

Jobari Gooden murder: Three arrested after fatal stabbing outside Peckham Rye barbers

Published
Image source, Met Police
Image caption,
Jobari Gooden, aged 27, was stabbed in Peckham Rye and died in hospital later the same day

Three people have been arrested after a man was fatally stabbed outside a barber's shop in south-east London.

Jobari Gooden was attacked outside House of Ramish2 on Choumert Road in Peckham Rye on 17 December.

The 27-year-old was taken to a south London hospital where he died later that day.

On 23 December, the Metropolitan Police arrested a 27-year-old man in Gillingham, Kent, on suspicion of murder.

A man and woman, both aged 37, were also arrested at the same address on suspicion of assisting an offender.

All three remain in custody.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.