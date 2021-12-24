BBC News

Caught on Christmas camera: Santa snaps over the decades

In 2013, Santa busted some moves at Trafalgar Square, while everyone else looked like a spy

The night before Christmas is obviously a busy one for a certain jolly gentleman who spends the year holed up at the North Pole making toys and - possibly in contravention of the Data Protection Act - keeping a comprehensive list of those who have been naughty or nice.

But in the run-up to his annual international airborne jaunt, over the years Santa has found time to visit London - often being caught on camera.

Here are just some of Father Christmas's more unusual appearances in the capital.

Ho ho down below!

The lad in the black hood can't believe his eyes: "It's Santa! It's really him!" he is probably saying, having spotted the big man on the Tube in 2002
Mr Claus was snapped having a nap on the Tube in 1984 - just the one child lets down the appropriate manner for a British stiff upper lip. Everyone else is, admirably, not catching any eyes and certainly not smiling. Bravo

Ho ho in the l'eau!

Captured here on Christmas Day 2016, an underdressed Father Christmas indulges in a dip at Brockell Lido before heading home and beginning the whole toymaking-list-judgement-delivery cycle again
You've heard of when Santa got stuck in the chimney? This is when he fell in the Thames. On his way to a party boat in 1982, the North Polean slipped into the water and had to be fished out and given a brisk rub-down by a pair of nurses (and a miniature man)

Ho ho, oh please no!

2017 was the year Donald Trump was sworn in. Coincidentally, here's a creepy orange Father Christmas mask, being sold at a bargain price on Oxford Street the same year
What little girl or boy wouldn't be thrilled at the idea of this kindly old man creeping into their bedroom?

Ho ho round the piano!

"'Tis the season to be jolly" - these men, described as "down and outs from the Westminster area" by the charity which gave them a Christmas meal in 1956, remain stoic under their party hats

Ho ho brave the foe!

No snowflake, Father Christmas works through the Blitz in 1940, merely swapping his traditional red hat for a sensible helmet

Ho ho full of woe!

Both Father Christmas and his visitor seem to have had enough, at Harrods in 1949
Santa takes a crafty cigarette break in 1970, hanging out near his favourite portal for entering houses

Ho ho mistletoe!

Father Christmas and some bathing beauties take advantage of the mistletoe in 1936 to snatch a seasonal smooch at Kenwood Ponds on Hampstead Heath, while some bloke looking on pretends not to care the elderly bearded man has a magnetism mere mortals can only dream of

Ho ho off you go!

Father Christmas looks rather glum as he leaves 10 Downing Street in 2012, possibly dissatisfied with the coalition government - or perhaps just sad he won't see David Cameron for another year

