Kidbrooke death: Boy, 14, dies after van hits bus stop
- Published
A 14-year-old schoolboy has died after a van crashed into a bus stop.
Emergency services were called to Kidbrooke Park Road in south-east London just after 15:30 GMT on Tuesday, where they found three people injured.
The teenage boy was pronounced dead at the scene while an eight-year-old boy and a 40-year-old woman were taken to a south London hospital.
The 40-year-old van driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, police said.
The injuries to the woman and eight-year-old boy are not thought to be life-threatening.
The Met added that the van driver had stopped at the scene of the crash and was taken to a police station, but has since been released under investigation.
Det Insp Lucie Card said: "This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the death of a 14-year-old boy.
"Our investigation into what happened is well under way but we need anyone who witnessed what happened to come forward and speak to us.
"Likewise, I would also ask any motorists in the area to review any dashcam footage that may have captured this collision.
"It is vital that with give this child's family answers about what led to his death just a few days before Christmas."