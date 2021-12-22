Leroy Mitchell death: £20,000 reward offered for information
A £20,000 reward has been offered for information on the shooting of a 35-year-old man in south-east London.
Leroy Mitchell, was shot in a car park on Birdhurst Road, Croydon, in the early hours of 2 October after leaving a silent disco.
His family have released an open letter paying tribute to their son saying "there should be no silence on the streets" around his death.
The charity Crimestoppers stressed anonymity was guaranteed.
The father-of-three had been due to start a job as a Royal Mail lorry driver on the Monday after he was killed.
His family have released a letter to those responsible for his death outlining how he was a "central part of our family" who was "always sporting a cheeky grin" and "loved us to all be close".
They said he met his fiancee Louise 17 years ago and had "three sweet children who we call his 'mini-mes'".
His mother described how she said goodbye to her son at his funeral last week and urged people to come forward with information about his killing.
'You have broken dozens of people's hearts'
She said: "I cannot believe that, this Christmas and every Christmas after this, my family will be without one of their most valued members, and my grandchildren will be without their father.
"Whilst the person or people responsible for Leroy's death are free, there should be no silence on the streets."
The £20,000 reward is offered for information that leads to the conviction of the person or people responsible for Leroy Mitchell's murder.
Alexa Loukas, Crimestoppers' London regional manager stressed the charity was independent of the police, and that anonymity was guaranteed.
"Leroy's family and friends have been left devastated and are desperate for answers as to what exactly has happened to him.
"Every single day they have to live with the consequences that Leroy has been cruelly taken away."
Following Mr Mitchell's death, a 25-year-old man was arrested and released on bail to return to a south London police station.