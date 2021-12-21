Chessington: Ex-bus driver found guilty of murdering wife
A former bus driver has been found guilty of strangling his wife after mocking her with a "Punch and Judy voice".
Keith Bettison, 73, murdered Ildiko Bettison, 48, at their home in Chessington, Surrey, last Halloween.
Jurors previously heard how Mrs Bettison used to "idolise" her husband and would do anything for him, according to a neighbour.
He will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.
However, around two years ago, their relationship changed and the couple began drinking heavily and arguing, it was claimed.
The defendant crashed a bus while reversing and left his job before he could be sacked in June 2020, jurors heard.
The pandemic caused them to spend more time at home and things "became very difficult", Prosecutor Kate Bex QC said.
In 2019, Hungarian-born Mrs Bettison reported a fight to police but withdrew the complaint after her daughter pointed out her husband was the bread winner, jurors were told.