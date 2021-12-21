Shoreditch death: Man killed by falling object at building site
- Published
A man has died after reportedly being struck by a falling object at a building site in east London.
Emergency services, including London Air Ambulance, were called to East Road in Hoxton at about 13:30 GMT but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Vestry Street and East Road remain closed to traffic, causing delays, and local buses have been diverted.
Metropolitan Police officers are trying to find and notify the man's next of kin.
