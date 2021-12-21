Covid: London attractions forced shut due to staff shortages
Several tourist attractions in London have temporarily closed due to staff shortages caused by rising Covid cases.
The John Soames Museum in Holborn said it will be shut from Wednesday for at least a week, as it can no longer staff the venue "safely and effectively".
The Natural History Museum, The Foundling Museum, The National Army Museum and the Wellcome Collection have also closed for the festive break.
Many theatres and hospitality venues have also had to shut their doors.
Historically, the festive period has been one of the busiest times of the year for the leisure industry.
Bernard Donoghue, director of the Association of Leading Tourist Attractions (ALVA), said many venues were operating with fewer staff than they had in the past.
"During the pandemic, attractions have pared-down their staffing, which has left them vulnerable to staff being pinged," he explained.
St Paul's Cathedral and Westminster Abbey have both remained open and hosted large carol services, but with social distancing measures in place and restrictions on the size of congregation.
The British Museum said its permanent collection and special exhibitions are open, but warned it may have to close some galleries at short notice.
Mr Donoghue said he believes it is "inevitable" that more venues will close during the Christmas holiday.
About half of London's West End theatres have also shut down until after Christmas, with venues citing sickness among cast and front of house staff.
On Monday, The Young Vic became the latest to announce all its performances had been cancelled until the new year.
Sadly, due to extensive Covid disruption affecting our company, front of house, production and staff teams, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel all performances of Best of Enemies up until 3 January. The Cut bar will also be closed for this period.— Young Vic (@youngvictheatre) December 20, 2021
According to UK Hospitality, London's restaurants and bars have enough staff to open, but not enough custom.
It estimates about a third of venues in the City and the West End have closed due to a lack of demand.
Mr Donoghue said the falling footfall would at least help those still visiting London's attractions as they may feel as though they have them virtually to themselves.
"The great irony is that if you can along to one of the places you really want to visit, now would be a very good time.
"The silver lining on this horrible grey cloud is that you can have the most extraordinary encounters with art and artists and animals that you never have done before," he said.