Sasha Johnson shooting: Four men deny conspiracy to murder
Four men have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to murder after a black equal rights activist was shot in the head in south London.
Sasha Johnson, 27, was injured at a house party in Peckham on 23 May.
Cameron Deriggs, 18, of Bromley, Devonte Brown, 19, of Peckham, Troy Reid, 20, of Southwark, and Prince Dixon, 25, of Gravesend, Kent, all denied conspiracy to murder.
The four men appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Belmarsh prison.
They also pleaded not guilty to a charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life.
Ms Johnson was rushed to hospital following the incident, which happened in the back garden of a house in the early hours of the morning.
The mother-of-two remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital after undergoing two operations to release pressure on her brain.
Ms Johnson is a prominent anti-racism campaigner and was heavily involved in the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.
All four men were remanded in custody, with the next hearing due to be held on 21 February 2022.
The trial date has been set for 7 March.