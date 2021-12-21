Covid: Guy's and St Thomas' and Barts hospitals warn of operation cancellations
By Jennifer McKiernan
BBC News
- Published
Operations may need to be cancelled in the coming weeks at some of London's biggest hospitals.
Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Trust has confirmed "routine and non-urgent" operations may be cancelled due to the Omicron surge.
Barts Health NHS Trust has also warned of operation cancellations in the new year.
A Barts spokesman stressed services were currently running "as normal" despite rising staff absences.
Guy's and St Thomas' Trust (GSTT) runs five major hospitals in the capital, including the Evelina London Children's Hospital.
The BBC understands GSTT is looking at standing down much of its routine operations and non-urgent surgery to redeploy staff to areas, including the most high priority surgical operations.
GSTT was not yet able to provide an up-to-date figure for staff absences but reported 350 staff absences at the weekend and the figure is believed to have risen since then.
Barts is one of the largest NHS Trusts in England and runs five hospitals in the City of London and the east of the capital.
In an email seen by the BBC, consultants were told "some or much" of their planned operations would go in January.
Alistair Chesser, group chief medical officer at Barts Health, said services were currently running as normal but contingency plans were in place.
He said: "Our hospitals are currently running as usual but we have plans in place to redeploy staff in the coming weeks, should we need to.
"We are only able to respond to this next challenge because of our dedicated staff who are prepared to do all they can to care for our patients, with many taking on extra shifts."
The announcement came after Chris Hopson, chief executive officer of NHS Providers, which represents hospital bosses, told the BBC on Monday that London was seeing a "very significant increase" in staff absences at hospital.
He said staff absences last week had jumped from 1,900 at the beginning, to 4,700 by Thursday - and this has gone up further since.
Mr Hopson previously warned that some trusts were having to postpone "non-essential activity" as a result.
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, declared a "major incident" in London, which is the epicentre of the Omicron outbreak.
A spokesman for Central and North West London NHS Foundation Trust said potential changes to services were "mainly precautionary" but that staffing was "very tight", with 149 staff off with Covid and 69 self-isolating.
The Trust's mental health service at The Gordon Hospital in central London has been temporarily closed for 20 months, since April 2020.