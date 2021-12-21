Harvey Parker: Police release CCTV images of missing student
- Published
Police searching for a student have released CCTV images taken on the night he went missing as they renew their appeal for information.
Harvey Parker, 20, from Lambeth, south London, was last seen leaving Heaven nightclub, close to Charing Cross station, at about midnight on Friday.
CCTV shows him on Craven Street before walking south towards the Embankment.
The Met Police said there was "nothing to indicate any reason for him to go missing".
Harvey's mother Amanda Armstrong, described her son as a "lovely, sweet, friendly, music loving young man who is 20 and who is autistic.
"He has high functioning autism meaning he doesn't necessarily read a situation in the same way that others do," she said.
"This makes him vulnerable in certain situations".
She added that it was completely out of character to just "go off", to not show up for work and not be active on social media.
"We just want him back for Christmas," she said.
Unanswered phone calls
The University of York student is mixed race with short, black hair, is 5ft 8in (1.73m) tall and of slight build.
Calls to his phone have gone unanswered.
On the day before Harvey went missing, he had spent the afternoon at an escape room with his family, before heading off to see a music concert in Brixton.
He then went to Heaven nightclub at around midnight, his family said.
Det Sgt Dick Nation said: "We have not been able to contact Harvey and his family have still heard nothing from him.
"There is no reason why he should have gone missing and his family and friends are extremely worried by his disappearance.
"This is a terrible ordeal for Harvey's family and friends and I would urge anyone who saw him or has any information to contact police immediately."
"We don't know what's happening," his mother added. "Please Harvey if you see this please just come home."