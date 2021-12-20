BBC News

Harvey Parker: Fears growing for student missing since Friday

Image caption,
Harvey Parker has not answered calls to his phone

Fears are growing for a student missing since he left a nightclub on Friday.

Harvey Parker, 20, from Lambeth, south London, was last seen leaving Heaven by Charing Cross station in Westminster at about midnight on Friday.

The University of York student is mixed race with short, black hair, is 5ft 8in (1.73m) tall and of slight build.

The Met Police said calls to his phone have gone unanswered and that there was "nothing to indicate any reason for him to go missing".

A friend said the University of York music student had been to a Little Simz concert in Brixton, south London, before going to Heaven nightclub.

The University of York tweeted that people are "very concerned about our missing student Harvey Parker".

Det Sgt Dick Nation said. "We are not aware of any reason why he should not be in contact with his family.

"Both his family and police are extremely worried by his disappearance and we are asking for anyone who may have seen Harvey after he left the club, or has any other information, to call police immediately."

