Met officer appears in court after child sex abuse probe
- Published
A serving Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court accused of sending sexual messages to a child.
PC Will Scott-Barrett, 33, was allegedly in contact with the 15-year-old girl between April 2020 and February this year.
Prosecutors said he sent messages including graphic sexual pictures and videos to the girl.
Scott-Barrett, of Bromley, south-east London, did not indicate a plea at Westminster Magistrates' Court.
He was charged in November following an investigation by the force's online child sexual abuse and exploitation unit.
The officer was off-duty at the time and none of the alleged conduct is said to have been connected with his role.
Scott-Barrett spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address.
He was granted bail, on the condition he did not contact the complainant, ahead of his next appearance at Isleworth Crown Court on January 17.
The Met said Scott-Barrett was suspended from duty after the initial allegation was made in February and the Directorate of Professional Standards had been informed.