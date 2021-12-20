Omicron: Trafalgar Square New Year's Eve event cancelled
London's New Year's Eve celebration event in Trafalgar Square will not go ahead because of the surge in Omicron Covid variant cases in the capital.
Mayor Sadiq Khan said the event, for 6,500 key workers and members of the public, was being cancelled "in the interests of public safety".
On Saturday he declared a "major incident" due to Omicron's spread.
The Trafalgar Square event was announced in November as a replacement for London's famous fireworks display.
A live broadcast celebrating London and its defining moments of 2021 will take its place, with Mr Khan urging people to watch it from home.
"This will be very disappointing for many Londoners, but we must take the right steps to reduce the spread of the virus.
"I'm proud that we will still have an incredible broadcast spectacular to watch on our screens, which will showcase our great city to the rest of the world."
Mr Khan said more than 65,500 new confirmed cases have been recorded in the capital in the past seven days. It has caused a 29% increase in London hospital admissions in the last week.
The show, which will be broadcast live on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer, will not be visible from the ground.
Mr Khan also called on the government to provide more support to the hospitality sector through grants and business rate and VAT relief.