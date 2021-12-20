Winter Wonderland power cut shuts Looping Munich rollercoaster
- Published
Thrill seekers had to walk down from a rollercoaster at Winter Wonderland after a power cut stopped it mid-ride.
Munich Looping, billed as the world's largest transportable rollercoaster, stopped working on Monday afternoon.
The ride, in Hyde Park, central London, remains closed but the incident is not thought to have caused any injuries.
A Winter Wonderland spokesperson said: "Our safety procedures were quickly activated and all visitors were safely led off the ride."
An eyewitness who was sitting at the front of the ride told the BBC: "At first it was just like everything was normal, everything was fine and then we just stopped.
"Then it went a little bit forward, like a few inches twice, and we thought we were going to get stuck on the loop upside down and we were really scared and it was really cold."
The Winter Wonderland spokesperson said: "We are currently investigating the cause of this issue and will reopen the ride as soon as possible.
"Any ticket-holders impacted will receive compensation from customer services. All other attractions are operating as normal."
The annual event has returned to Hyde Park this year having been cancelled for the first time since it began in 2007, as a result of the pandemic.