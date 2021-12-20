Ex-MEP Seb Dance to replace Heidi Alexander as deputy mayor
Heidi Alexander is to be replaced as deputy mayor for transport by former MEP Seb Dance, City Hall has announced.
Ms Alexander will step down from the post on 23 December.
Mr Dance was a member of the European Parliament for London between 2014 and 2020 and vice chair of the environment committee.
Ms Alexander said: "It has been an enormous privilege to work with Sadiq and so many brilliant colleagues at Transport for London and City Hall."
She became deputy mayor in June 2018 after leaving her role as MP for Lewisham East.
Paying tribute, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "I want to thank Heidi for her exceptional service to London as deputy mayor for transport."
Mr Dance is due to take up the post on 4 January.
