Man arrested over video encouraging arson against MPs
A man in his 70s has been arrested on suspicion of encouraging people to attack MPs' offices.
The Met Police said the arrest related to a video filmed during Saturday's rally in London against Covid restrictions.
The man was arrested in south London in the early hours of Sunday.
The force did not name him however it previously said it was assessing a video which appears to show Piers Corbyn, 74, calling for direct action.
The video, shared on social media on Saturday evening, appears to show the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn criticising MPs who supported the introduction of Plan B measures.
After decrying "those scum who have decided to go ahead with introducing new fascism", he tells a crowd to find out if their MP supported the new restrictions.
Plan B, which was approved in a vote in Parliament on Tuesday despite a Tory rebellion, includes the introduction of Covid passes - requiring proof of double jab or negative test - to access certain venues like nightclubs.