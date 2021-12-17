Met PC sacked for racial slur uncovered during murder photos probe
- Published
A Met Police officer has been sacked for using a racial slur after an investigation into the sharing of photos of two murdered sisters.
PC Harry Chandler used a derogatory word for people of Pakistani origin in a post to a colleague, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.
It was found during its investigation into photos taken of Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman in Wembley in 2020.
PC Chandler was dismissed by the force for gross misconduct.
The officer, who had been based in Newham and Waltham Forest, used the derogatory word in a WhatsApp message to another officer when discussing which area of London to rent a flat in, the IOPC said.
The IOPC said PC Chandler's dismissal followed a two-day misconduct hearing in which he admitted the allegation.
He will also be banned from becoming a police officer in England and Wales, after being placed on the College of Policing's barred list.
'Utterly unacceptable'
IOPC regional director Graham Beesley said: "His dismissal today sends a clear message that the use of offensive language, whether on or off duty, is wholly unacceptable."
Det Ch Supt Richard Tucker, who leads the Met's North East Command Unit, said: "Using language of this nature is utterly unacceptable and will not be tolerated.
"PC Chandler has rightly been held to account for his actions."
It comes after Met officers Jamie Lewis and Deniz Jaffer were jailed for two years and nine months for taking and sharing photos of Ms Smallman and Ms Henry as they lay dead in Fryent Country Park in June last year.
The messages from PC Chandler were found on a phone belonging to Lewis during the IOPC's initial investigation into the murder scene photos.