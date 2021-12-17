Grosvenor Square Gardens revamp plans revealed in poem
A park in central London may be turned into "extraordinary urban garden", after plans were revealed in a poem.
Architects hoping to revamp Grosvenor Square Gardens used poetic language, reading like a sermon, to sell their ideas in a council planning report.
They want to turn the 300-year-old site in Mayfair into a greener space, "teeming with wildlife and people, immersed in a tapestry of trees".
Work could begin early next year, if Westminster Council approves the plans.
According to the report, two oval gardens will transform the square, "to inspire hearts and minds".
The site is the second largest garden square in London and was originally created to offer city dwellers a rural oasis in the heart of the capital.
The site features a Grade II-listed garden and memorials to 9/11 victims and former US president Franklin D Roosevelt. Developers want to add new lights, pathways, trees, and facilities such as toilets and a café. It's hoped it will become a popular spot for visitors as well as local residents.
Architects at Tonkin Liu say the transformation of the four-and-a-half acre site will drive biodiversity in the area.
A planning report says: "The square's current level of biodiversity is extremely low.
"Public green spaces have become integral lifelines for urban communities, and key to climate resilience for urban environments.
"The rebirth of Grosvenor Square Gardens will inspire behavioural change."
Westminster City Council will decide on the plans after a public consultation.